By Isha Sharma 01:48 pm Jun 01, 202401:48 pm

What's the story The Hindi remake of the acclaimed 2022 Tamil film Love Today has been officially named Loveyapa, as revealed by Peeping Moon on Saturday. The romantic drama stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who portray a young couple in love. The term Loveyapa is a playful portmanteau of the words love and siyappa, a term used to describe chaos or trouble.

The film is directed by Advait Chandan, known for his work on Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. Producers Srishti Behl and Kalpathi S. Aghoram are producing the film under their respective banners, Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. The cinematography is being handled by Rajesh Nare. Filming commenced earlier in May at Mira Road in Mumbai, with plans to wrap up outdoor scenes within the next two weeks.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly overseeing the film's development to ensure a high-quality final product for his son's film. Notably, he has been a close collaborator of director Chandan. The plot of Loveyapa revolves around a light-hearted drama that unfolds when a couple swaps their phones for a day to test their relationship. Love Today starred Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana and was directed by the former.

Loveyapa marks the third film venture for both Junaid and Kapoor. Junaid is set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films's Maharaj, premiering on Netflix on June 14. His next project is Ek Din, a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and has completed her second film, Naadaniyaan. The latter stars Ibrahim Ali Khan.