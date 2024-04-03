Next Article

G-Dragon confirms comeback with global focus

G-Dragon set for musical comeback, activities in Japan

By Tanvi Gupta 04:41 pm Apr 03, 202404:41 pm

What's the story After a tumultuous 2023 marked by drug investigations and allegations, K-pop idol Kwon Ji-yong aka G-Dragon is getting ready for a musical comeback later this year, said a Galaxy Corporation representative. Reportedly, the official confirmed on Wednesday that G-Dragon's return won't be solely focused on South Korea. He'll be embarking on international activities as well, with a specific emphasis on re-establishing his presence in Japan.

Support

Galaxy Corporation to support G-Dragon's Japanese initiatives

Speculation about G-Dragon's potential concert in Japan has been fueled by Galaxy Corporation's establishment of a Japanese branch in September last year. While the branch was not specifically created for G-Dragon, it underscores the company's commitment to his initiatives in Japan. "The Japanese branch was established before G-Dragon joined us, but we're fully committed to facilitating his projects there," stated a Galaxy Corporation official.

Strategy

G-Dragon's Japanese activities integral to global plan

The official further clarified that while details about Japanese concerts, fan meet-ups, and gatherings are still being finalized, they form a crucial part of the company's broader global strategy. To recall, the K-pop icon, who rose to fame with BIGBANG under YG Entertainment in 2006, ended his 17-year run with the Korean agency last December. He subsequently signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation.

Career highlights

G-Dragon's successful solo career: Highlights

G-Dragon first embarked on a solo journey in 2009 with his debut album Heartbreaker. This record, along with its title track, was a smash hit—becoming the best-selling album by a Korean soloist at the time. In 2012, his first EP, One of a Kind, spawned hit singles like One of a Kind, Crayon, and the chart-topping That XX. A year later, he became the first Korean soloist to tour Japanese dome arenas during his history-making first worldwide solo tour.

Drug allegations

Drug allegations, probe and incidents thereafter

G-Dragon's comeback is a cause for celebration for fans, especially considering the challenges he faced last year. In October 2023, he found himself under investigation for alleged drug use. He vehemently denied these accusations, and fortunately, by December, South Korean police cleared him of all charges. This news was overshadowed by the tragic death of another Korean celebrity caught up in the same investigation—actor Lee Sun-kyun. The Parasite fame was found dead in his car on December 27.