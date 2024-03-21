Next Article

Shakira has opened up on the challenges of single motherhood

'Good not to have husband': Shakira post-breakup with Gerard Piqué

By Isha Sharma 12:56 pm Mar 21, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Pop sensation Shakira has grabbed as many headlines for her romances as for her songs. She was in a relationship with Argentine lawyer Antonio de la Rúa between 2000 and 2010 and then famously with former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué from 2011 to 2022. She has two sons with the latter. Recently, the Waka Waka singer spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and talked about combating single motherhood's challenges.

Impact on music

'I felt that I was leaving my family unattended'

"It was kind of like a sometimes a love-hate relationship because every time I had to be pulled into the studio to do my work, I failed." "I felt that I was leaving my family unattended. There were times when I really didn't enjoy it. You know, I felt guilt. I felt torn," said the singer. "Even though, it's more challenging because now I'm in charge of these two kids, these two babies that depend on me so much."

Independence

How not having a husband helped her

She added, "And I'm a single mother, I don't have a husband at home to help out with anything." "In a way, it's kind of good not to have a husband because that...I don't know why it was dragging me down." "Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It's a compulsive need of mine that I didn't feel before." Shakira's two sons, Milan and Sasha, are 11 and nine years old, respectively.

Upcoming album

She's gearing up for first album release in seven years

On the work front, Shakira is preparing for her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore), this Friday. This signifies her first album release in seven years. As per a press statement, the album is an emblem of "Shakira's resilience and strength and music's power to transform even the most trying experiences into precious moments." The Latin pop icon referred to the creation of this project as an "alchemical process."

Tracks

Mix of new and classic hits featured in forthcoming album

The soon-to-be-released 16-track album will showcase a blend of new and previously released songs. It comprises eight unheard tracks, a remix, and seven previously released singles such as Music Sessions Vol. 53 with Bizarrap, TQG with Karol G, Te Felicito with Rauw Alejandro, and Copa Vacia with Manuel Turizo. Shakira detailed the emotional journey of crafting the album, stating that while performing the songs, her "tears transformed into diamonds" and her vulnerability morphed into strength.