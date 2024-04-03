Next Article

Japan's e-Visa facility has been functional since April 1, 2024

Japan launches e-Visa system for Indian tourists

By Riya Baibhawi 06:22 pm Apr 03, 202406:22 pm

What's the story Japan has introduced a new e-Visa system for Indian tourists, which eliminates the need for physical visa stickers on passports. All interested applicants will need to apply for the visas through designated Japan Visa Application Centres operated by VFS Global. The brand new Japan e-Visa is specifically designed for tourism purposes, offering a single-entry short-term visa that permits a stay of up to 90 days in Japan.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Japan is the latest country to enter the list of countries that provide e-Visas to Indian nationals. This list includes Russia, Turkey, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Singapore amongst others. Amidst rapid population decline, Japan has been making constant efforts to bolster tourism and immigration. In February, Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi F Suzuki underscored that Indian students can secure a visa to Japan just by presenting their student ID.

Visa details

e-Visa eligibility and application process

The new eVisa system is open to both Indian citizens and foreign nationals residing in India. To initiate the application, individuals are required to visit the official website of the Japan Visa Application Center -https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/jpn/ Applicants must download and complete the Temporary Visitor Visa application form available on the official website. After filling out the form and making copies of the required documents, they need to schedule an appointment to submit their application at the Visa Application Center.

Arrival protocol

Tourists need to display 'visa issuance notice'

Once submitted, applicants will receive an email notification indicating when their decision is ready for collection at the center. Successful applicants will receive an electronic visa instead of a traditional visa sticker in their passports. Upon arrival at the airport, travelers are required to display a "visa issuance notice" on their phones. This notice contains a two-dimensional barcode that can be scanned using a device to access it, as part of the operational process.