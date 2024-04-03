Next Article

Wednesday's quake was the most potent seismic event to hit the region in the last 25 years

1 dead as 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:39 am Apr 03, 202409:39 am

What's the story At least one person was killed and dozens injured in a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Taiwan on Wednesday morning, the Taipei Times reported. The United States Geological Survey confirmed it as the most potent seismic event to hit the region in the last 25 years. The quake's epicenter was near Hualien County. Local Taiwan news reported that several people are feared trapped in collapsed buildings in the county. Reports also said the eastern coast of Taiwan saw several landslides.

Tsunami threat

Tsunami alerts issued following Taiwan earthquake

Earlier, the seismic event triggered tsunami alerts not only in Taiwan but also in southern Japan and the Philippines. However, by 10:03am, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center declared that the tsunami risk had largely dissipated. The center has continued to advise those near coastal areas to stay alert for potential changes in sea conditions.

Aftermath

Damage assessment and response in Taiwan

Taiwan's National Fire Agency issued a statement which said that 26 buildings were reported "to tilt or collapse." After the quake, train services across Taiwan were temporarily halted for safety checks but resumed shortly after with no reported damage or injuries. Meanwhile, a complete assessment of the earthquake's impact is underway. Notably, the island of Taiwan is prone to earthquakes. In September 1999, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit the country, killing 2,400 people and destroying 5,000 buildings.

Twitter Post

Watch: Visuals from Hualien County

Taipei

Power cuts, internet outages reported in Taipei

In the capital city of Taipei, footage from local media showed collapsed residential buildings and evacuations from homes and schools. The quake's impact shattered vehicles and goods inside shops were thrown around due to the impact, clips aired by TVBS showed. Reports from internet monitoring group NetBlocks said there were power cuts and internet outages across the island. The city government has said it is yet to receive any reports of major

Regional impact

Tremors felt beyond Taiwan's borders

The tremors from the quake were felt beyond Taiwan's borders, reaching as far as Shanghai. Reports of shaking also came in from several areas of China's Fujian province, including Fuzhou, Ningde, Quanzhou, and Xiamen. Earlier in the day, Japan had issued a tsunami alert for Okinawa predicting a tsunami of upto 3meters. The Japan Meteorological Agency later confirmed that a 30 cm (1 foot) tsunami reached Yonaguni Island at 9:18 am. (0018 GMT).