Next Article

Watch these films

Enchanting fairy tale movies for teens

By Anujj Trehaan 10:23 am Jun 06, 202410:23 am

What's the story Fairy tales captivate with their magical worlds, heroic quests, and timeless lessons. For teens eager to explore these fantastical stories, several film adaptations bring these enchanting tales to life. This article highlights five must-watch fairy tale adaptations that are especially suitable for a teenage audience, offering a mix of magic, adventure, and moral insights in an engaging viewing experience.

Movie 1

'Cinderella'

Cinderella (2015), directed by Kenneth Branagh and featuring Lily James as Cinderella and Cate Blanchett as the wicked stepmother, refreshes the classic fairy tale. It blends stunning visuals with a strong moral core, emphasizing kindness and resilience while remaining true to the original story. The film's lavish costumes and sets vividly bring Cinderella's world to life, making it a compelling watch for teens.

Movie 2

'Beauty and the Beast'

Beauty and the Beast (2017), with Emma Watson as Belle, revives the Disney classic. This version adds depth to characters and expands the plot, especially regarding Belle's family. Celebrated for its stunning CGI, bringing characters like Lumiere and Cogsworth to life, and memorable musical numbers, it engages teens with its magical storytelling and visual effects, making it a captivating watch.

Movie 3

'Snow White and the Huntsman'

﻿Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) offers a darker twist on the traditional Snow White story. Kristen Stewart stars as Snow White, who must reclaim her kingdom from the evil Queen Ravenna, played by Charlize Theron. This version stands out for its action-packed scenes and strong female protagonist, making it an engaging watch for teens who appreciate a more intense fairy tale adaptation.

Movie 4

'Into the Woods'

Into the Woods (2014), directed by Rob Marshall, weaves several Brothers Grimm fairy tales into one narrative, emphasizing wish fulfillment and its consequences. It stars Meryl Streep as the Witch and Anna Kendrick as Cinderella. This musical explores complex characters and delivers enchanting songs, appealing to teens seeking both depth and entertainment in their fairy tale movies.

Movie 5

'Maleficent'

Maleficent (2014) explores the untold story of Disney's most iconic villain from Sleeping Beauty. Angelina Jolie stars as Maleficent in this visually stunning film that delves into her backstory, revealing what led her to curse Princess Aurora. This movie challenges traditional notions of good versus evil and is ideal for teens interested in seeing another side of classic fairy tale narratives.