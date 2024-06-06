Next Article

HBO's upcoming comedy pilot adds cast members

Rachel Sennott's HBO comedy pilot welcomes 4 new cast members

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:11 am Jun 06, 202410:11 am

What's the story Rachel Sennott's upcoming HBO comedy pilot has bolstered its cast with four new additions, as reported by Variety. The fresh faces include Odessa A'zion, known for Sitting in Bars with Cake and Grand Army, Jordan Firstman from Rotting in the Sun and Dave, Miles Robbins of Blockers and Old Dads fame, and True Whitaker from Godfather of Harlem. The project, greenlit by HBO in March, will also star Sennott herself.

Project details

Synopsis and previous works of the new cast members

The official synopsis for Sennott's untitled project states, "A codependent friend group reunites, navigating how the time apart, ambition, and new relationships have changed them." A'zion has been featured in CBS's comedy Ghosts, shows like Fam, and 2022's film Hellraiser. Firstman recently appeared in Disney+'s Marvel series Ms. Marvel. Robbins has starred in Amazon's award-winning series Mozart in the Jungle, while Whitaker acted alongside her father, Forrest Whitaker, in Godfather of Harlem.

Management info

Representation details of the newly added cast

In terms of representation, A'zion is managed by UTA, Luber Roklin, and Granderson Des Rochers. Firstman's representatives are UTA and Frankfurt Kurnit. Robbins is under the management of Anonymous Content and Gersh. Whitaker is represented by WME. These agencies will handle all professional matters for the actors in their roles in Sennott's upcoming HBO comedy pilot.

Career highlights

Sennott's role and previous works in HBO shows

Sennott will not only star but also serve as writer and executive producer on the pilot. Lorene Scafaria will direct and executive produce, with Emma Barrie and Aida Rodgers also serving as executive producers. Sennott has previously appeared in HBO shows The Idol and High Maintenance, co-starred in and co-wrote the 2023 comedy feature Bottoms. She has also worked on the Comedy Central series Ayo and Rachel are Single, with other acting credits including Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, and Shiva Baby.