'The Office' spin-off is titled 'The Paper,' confirms WGA website

By Isha Sharma 01:20 pm Jun 03, 202401:20 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated spin-off of the hit series The Office has reportedly been titled The Paper, reported Nexus Point News, referencing the Writers Guild of America website. The new series, crafted by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, is set in the same universe as its predecessor. The plot centers around a documentary crew that once filmed Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch, now focusing on a struggling Midwestern newspaper.

'The Paper' cast and premiere date

Actors Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore have been confirmed to star in The Paper. However, it is still unclear whether any characters from the original series will make an appearance. The new series is scheduled for the 2024-2025 television season, promising a fresh take on the beloved universe of The Office. Earlier, Steve Carell said about his possible cameo, "It's just a new thing and there's really no reason for my character to show up in something like that."

Here's what will transpire in the show

The logline for the sequel series reads, "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters." Meanwhile, The Office, starring Carell, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson, among others, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, and Netflix.

'The Paper' has enlisted renowned writers for the series

In addition to Daniels and Koman serving as co-showrunners, the writing team of The Paper includes several well-known names. These include Paul B. Lieberstein, known for his role as Toby in The Office, Jessi R. Klein from Dead to Me, Amanda Rosenberg of Big Door Prize, Ben Philippe from Only Murders in the Building, and Patrick Kang and Michael Levin both from Trial & Error and Young Rock.