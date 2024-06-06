Next Article

Sam Heughan thinks Taylor Swift will forget Travis Kelce after meeting him in Scotland

By Isha Sharma 12:56 pm Jun 06, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Sam Heughan, the lead actor in the historical fantasy drama Outlander, is eagerly awaiting Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in his country, Scotland. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Heughan expressed his excitement about the upcoming concert and extended a personal welcome to Swift. However, what stood out was the way he humorously suggested that upon seeing him in the audience, Swift would forget her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce!

Humorous prediction

'She's going to shake him off, take me out instead'

In the video, Heughan said, "We're going to go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland and I think most of the cast is going." "She obviously doesn't know this, but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience, she's going to forget all about ... him and fall for a man in a ginger wig." "How can she resist? She's going to shake him off and take me out instead. I'm really excited!" he quipped.

Celebrity relationship

Swift and Kelce's public romance

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce have been open about their relationship since he revealed his plans to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. The couple has been spotted dancing at the Coachella Music Festival in April, and Swift supported Kelce at this year's Super Bowl. Their relationship was even referenced in Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Personal life

Heughan's love life, meanwhile, remains a mystery

Heughan was recently spotted walking hand-in-hand with an unidentified woman in London on May 29. Despite this, the actor has not publicly confirmed any relationships. In May 2023, while promoting his romantic comedy Love Again, Heughan told PEOPLE he was a "romantic at heart" and hoped love was on the horizon. "I've done all of the gift-giving and turning up when least expected, but, so far, I'm still looking."

Upcoming concert

Swift's Scotland shows start on Friday

Swift is set to perform from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9 in Edinburgh at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium. This forms part of her uber-successful Eras Tour, which has been eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. Outlander, meanwhile, is set to return in November with the second part of the seventh season. The first part aired from June 2023 to August 2023. The show, co-starring Caitríona Balfe, is streaming on Netflix.