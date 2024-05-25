Next Article

Dalljiet Kaur accuses husband of infidelity

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 pm May 25, 202404:10 pm

What's the story Bigg Boss 13 contestant actor Dalljiet Kaur has publicly accused her husband Nikhil Patel of infidelity. The couple tied the knot in March 2023 and relocated to Kenya shortly after their nuptials. However, within 10 months, Kaur and her son from her previous marriage returned to India, igniting rumors of a potential separation. Now, Kaur has posted a cryptic message on her Instagram, adding fuel to the separation rumors. Here's what happened.

How did it start?

Kaur broke silence on marriage troubles via Instagram Stories

Kaur remained tight-lipped about the speculated separation for several months until she began posting cryptic messages on her Instagram account. In one intriguing post on Friday, she shared a bridal photoshoot video set to the song Chaudhavi Shab from Heeramandi and posed a thought-provoking question to her followers: "What's your thought on extramarital affairs? Who is to be blamed? The girl, the husband, the wife?"

Accusation

Kaur's recent story pointed a finger at her husband

Kaur added fuel to the speculation by reposting Patel's Instagram story featuring the letters "SN" with the caption, "You make me better." While the meaning behind "SN" remains undisclosed, it appears to be someone's initials. In the caption, she wrote, "You are out on social media with her now everyday shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated." "At least you should have left your wife little dignity publicly."

Deletion

Earlier, Kaur removed all traces of Patel from her Instagram

Before making these accusations, rumors of separation surfaced in February this year. The speculation began when the actor startled everyone by removing her wedding pictures from her Instagram account and dropping "Patel" from her name. Subsequently, Kaur's team issued a statement: "Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are currently in India for Dalljiet's father's surgery, followed by her mother's surgery...Dalljiet, at present, prefers not to comment on anything due to the involvement of the children."

First marriage

Kaur's failed first marriage with Shalin Bhanot

Previously, Kaur was married to her Kulvaddhu co-star Shalin Bhanot between 2009 and 2015. However, their union ended in 2015 following allegations of domestic violence leveled against Bhanot by Kaur. Additionally, she allegedly accused him of disregarding her while she was pregnant with their only child, Jaydon. Meanwhile, her current husband, Patel, is an Indian-origin Kenya-based businessman.He is a fitness freak and a social media influencer, too.