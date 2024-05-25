Next Article

Badshah finally announces end of feud with Honey Singh

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, popular singer-rapper Badshah has finally ended his decade-long feud with fellow artist Honey Singh. The announcement was made during his performance at GraFest 2024 in Dehradun. "There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one and now, I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind- and that's Honey Singh," he reportedly stated during the concert.

Badshah expressesed regret over past misunderstandings

Badshah further elaborated on his decision to end the feud, attributing it to a misunderstanding. "I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding but then I realized when we were together, jodne waale bahut kam the, todney waale bahut the," he explained. He added that he has left that phase behind and wished Singh all the best for his future endeavors. As of now, Singh has not yet responded to Badshah's comments.

Reason behind their rivalry

Badshah earlier spoke about their rivalry. "Mafia Mundeer (band) was a thought, and like-minded people got together. In 2009, there was a break between me and Honey. I used to do a job and I was very scared. Honey was also off my radar and when I tried calling him, he dodged my calls." "But till the time we were in Mafia Mundeer, we never met. If we had met, maybe things would have been different."

Badshah and Singh: A look back at their musical journey

Both Badshah and Singh are renowned rappers with a significant fan base. They kick-started their careers simultaneously as part of Mafia Mundeer, which also included artists Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar. The band gained fame for hit tracks such as Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri, and Delhi ke Deewane. However, following a public disagreement and jibes at each other, they parted ways acrimoniously. Now, finally, everything seems to be well.