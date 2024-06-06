Next Article

Producer Raaj Grover (center) has passed away at 87

Veteran producer Raaj Grover (87) dies due to natural causes

What's the story Veteran Bollywood producer Raaj Grover is no more. He reportedly passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, in Old Bridge, New Jersey. The 87-year-old was reported to be in good health prior to his death. Known for his jovial personality and trademark laughter, Grover was often heard saying "Grover never over," a phrase that became legendary within the film industry. May his soul rest in peace.

Career highlights

Grover's significant contributions to Bollywood

Grover made significant contributions to Bollywood, producing films such as Taaqat, starring Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, and Raakhee. He co-produced Arya with Tirlok Malik and jointly produced Thikana, featuring Anil Kapoor, Amrita Singh, and Smita Patil with Paul Arora and V.B. Soni. In addition to film production, Grover also authored a book titled The Legends of Bollywood. He is survived by his wife and children.

His book

Here's what the book is about

Goodreads describes his book as, "Tales of madness, mischief & mayhem. Before the overly dramatic movies with technologically enhanced backgrounds, simpler times existed. A compulsively readable collection of memoirs and stories of Bollywood's who's who, The Legends of Bollywood includes enthralling stories of the stars of the yesteryear." "With never-seen-before pictures, it is a sensational book that narrates the tales behind celebrated births and lamented deaths, secret romances and controversial moments, booming films, and unforeseen flops."

Anecdotes

His struggling days, friendship with Manoj Kumar

In a 2018 interview with Mumbai Mirror, Grover had shared, "While I was friendly with a lot of actors, I was very close to Manoj Kumar. Those were the days when I used to stay in a single-room apartment in Kurla's railway colony for a monthly rent of ₹50." "Kumar, who was also struggling at the time, used to stay with me during weekends. Since I had just one cot bed, we would take turns to sleep on it."