Next Article

Kim Kardashian celebrates 43rd birthday in latest episode of 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian's close inner circle saved her from therapist trips!

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:45 pm Jun 06, 202403:45 pm

What's the story On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, reality TV star and SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian, was seen celebrating her 43rd birthday (which was in October) at a private party in Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills. During the event, she expressed gratitude toward her close-knit circle of friends for their unwavering support. She further referred to them as "lifers," indicating the longevity of these friendships.

Friendship impact

Kardashian credited friends for mental health stability

Kardashian shared how her friendships have positively influenced her mental health, especially during challenging times. "This week, in particular, has been complete chaos," she admitted. Despite the turmoil, she credited her friends for her resilience, stating, "I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my friends...I think that's probably why I've never seen a therapist [it] is because I have the best friends in the entire world."

Party details

Kardashian's birthday celebration: A bohemian affair

The birthday celebration, held at Funke's rooftop bar, was adorned with a bohemian theme. Khloé Kardashian revealed on Instagram that the decor included an array of plants surrounding a long wooden center table, name cards and menus at each place setting, and grass arrangements with candles for a cozy ambiance. Prior to the party, Kardashian fulfilled her civic duty by serving on a jury before celebrating her special day.

Online appreciation

Kardashian expressed gratitude for friends on social media, too

Following the celebration, Kardashian took to social media to express her gratitude toward her friends. She acknowledged their role in her life and mental health stability. "So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn't have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends," she wrote. Apart from her mother and sisters, Kardashian's best friends-Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Lindsay May, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis, and Ashley Kassan-were present at the party.