Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya ties knot with Umapathy: See pictures

By Tanvi Gupta 04:46 pm Jun 11, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Aishwarya Arjun, the daughter of renowned actor Arjun Sarja, and her partner, actor Umapathy Ramaiah, exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony on Monday. The couple, who met on the reality show Survivor, got engaged in October 2023. The wedding was a private affair, attended by close friends and family. The pre-wedding festivities began on June 7 with the haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Here's a look at the pictures from the wedding.

Wedding details

Couple's wedding ceremony screamed love

The wedding ceremony took place at the Hanuman Temple in Chennai. The bride was resplendent in a red saree, complemented by traditional jewelry, while the groom wore a traditional all-white dhoti and shirt. The couple is set to host a wedding reception on Friday at Leela Palace in Chennai. The viral invitation indicates that the event will commence at 6:30pm, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the pictures here

Guests

Celebrity guests in attendance

A glittering array of film stars, including Vishal, Karthi, director KS Ravikumar, GK Reddy, comedian Senthil, and producer Gnanavel Raja, graced the wedding ceremony. Insiders revealed that guests enjoyed a sumptuous feast prepared by renowned actor and caterer Madhampatty Rangaraj and his team. "The auspicious hour earmarked for the wedding was between 9:00am to 10:30am," the source further added.

Pre-wedding

Aishwarya and Ramaiah's pre-wedding ceremonies

The pre-wedding ceremonies started with a haldi function at Aishwarya's residence in Chennai. The event was a close-knit affair, with only family and close friends in attendance. For the ceremony, Aishwarya chose a simple yet elegant white anarkali dress with minimal makeup and accessories. This was followed by a mehendi ceremony where she was seen in a vibrant yellow Anamika Khanna outfit, complemented by golden earrings. Ramaiah opted for a classic black ensemble for the occasion.

Relationship

Aishwarya and Umapathy's journey from friendship to romance

Aishwarya and Ramaiah's relationship blossomed from their initial meeting on the reality show Survivor, which was hosted by Aishwarya's father. Their friendship soon evolved into a romantic relationship, leading to their engagement in 2023. Aishwarya, known for her roles in Tamil films like Pattathu Yaanai and Prema Baraha/Sollidava, is preparing for her Telugu film debut. Meanwhile, Ramaiah, recognized for his work in Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay and Thanne Vandi, is planning his second directorial venture.