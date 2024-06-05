Next Article

Demi Moore, Joe Jonas fuel dating rumors after lunch date

What's the story Acclaimed actor Demi Moore (61) and popular singer Joe Jonas (34) have reportedly formed a new "friendship." The duo was spotted enjoying a seemingly flirty lunch date at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France last month. An insider told Page Six that "Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded." One source hinted at a blossoming romance, but another well-informed source quickly dismissed such speculation.

Moore and Jonas were spotted at the Cannes Film Festival

Moore recently made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival with her new horror film The Substance. She also hosted the amfAR gala during the festival, where Jonas made a surprise appearance onstage with his brother Nick Jonas. The crowd was thrilled when Jonas performed his band DNCE's hit Cake by the Ocean, and Moore was seen dancing with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. Following the event, Moore and Jonas were spotted dining together along with Kevin Jonas and supermodel Heidi Klum.

Jonas and Moore's friendship blossomed after personal setbacks

This friendship comes on the heels of Jonas's recent split with model Stormi Bree after five months of dating. He started dating Bree following his split from Sophie Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage. On the other hand, Moore, who has been married three times, has largely remained single since her divorce from Ashton Kutcher in 2011. Notably, Moore has three children, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Is there a connection between the two stars?

Jonas is known to be friends with Moore's stylist, Brad Goreski, and her manager, Jason Weinberg. This connection may have played a role in their recent bonding. Despite the personal challenges they've faced—Jonas's recent divorce following a custody battle over his daughters Willa and Delphine, and Moore's close relationship with her second husband Willis who is suffering from frontotemporal dementia—both seem focused on their careers and this new friendship.