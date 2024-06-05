Next Article

Paris Hilton among several high-profile TikTok accounts targeted in cyber-attack

By Tanvi Gupta 03:04 pm Jun 05, 202403:04 pm

What's the story In a recent cyber attack, several TikTok accounts, including those belonging to high-profile celebrities like Paris Hilton and CNN, were targeted. While TikTok assured that only a "very limited" number of accounts were compromised, the company remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the attack, including how it was carried out. Hilton—with over 10M followers—thankfully maintained control of her account despite being targeted. However, CNN wasn't as fortunate, and their account was compromised.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway following the cyber attack

The cyber attack was reportedly executed via TikTok's direct messaging feature, although the company did not disclose further details. Currently, an investigation into the incident is underway. "We have been collaborating closely with CNN to restore account access and implement enhanced security measures to safeguard their account moving forward," a TikTok spokesperson stated. The attack comes amid heightened scrutiny of TikTok's presence in the US due to national security concerns.

Legal action

TikTok's legal battle

In April, President Joe Biden signed legislation that could potentially ban TikTok unless its parent company ByteDance, based in China, sells it to a non-Chinese entity by mid-January. In retaliation, TikTok has initiated legal action against this law, arguing that it infringes on free speech and is unconstitutional. This development comes as the latest in a series of challenges for the social media platform amid increasing scrutiny over its operations in the US.

Security concerns

TikTok's security woes continue

TikTok has been plagued by security concerns in recent times. Last summer, the company acknowledged a major breach where insecure two-factor authentication methods compromised a staggering seven lakh accounts in Turkey. Further, Microsoft researchers discovered a critical vulnerability in 2022 that could allow attackers to hijack accounts with a single click.