Next Article

Record-breaking pre-orders for 'Lovely Runner' OST

'Lovely Runner' OST album breaks pre-order record in Korea

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:28 pm Jun 05, 202402:28 pm

What's the story The original soundtrack (OST) album for the popular K-drama Lovely Runner has set a new record in South Korea by achieving the highest number of pre-orders for any Korean OST album. This announcement was made by CJ ENM on Wednesday, underlining the immense popularity of the album. According to CJ ENM, "The pre-order quantity far surpassed the production volume estimates," although exact sales figures are yet to be disclosed.

Album details

'Lovely Runner' OST album features 54 diverse tracks

The Lovely Runner OST album is a rich compilation of 54 tracks. It includes six songs by the drama's boy band Eclipse, 38 instrumental scores, and 10 vocal tracks from various artists. These diverse contributions have added depth to the series and played a significant role in its success. This record-breaking pre-order achievement follows the successful run of the drama itself, further solidifying its position in Korean entertainment history.

Reward

Cast and crew have been granted reward vacation

Given the chart-breaking success of the drama, CJ ENM has reportedly decided to reward the cast and crew with an international vacation. Although the exact date and list of attendees have yet to be finalized, the team is going for the trip to Phuket in Thailand. Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and N.Flying's Lee Seung-hyub, concluded on May 28.