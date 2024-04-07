Next Article

Currently, only the Nahal Brigade remains in Gaza

Israel withdraws all troops from southern Gaza after 184 days

By Chanshimla Varah 05:27 pm Apr 07, 202405:27 pm

What's the story The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have withdrawn their ground forces from the southern part of the Gaza Strip after 184 days of conflict. Currently, only the Nahal Brigade remains in Gaza. It was unclear if the withdrawal would delay the long-awaited Israeli military operation into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which Israel claims is necessary to destroy the terrorist organization Hamas.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The departure comes as Egypt prepares to host a new round of talks aimed at achieving a cease-fire and hostage release agreement. The United States and other negotiators were due to join Israel and Hamas representatives in Cairo in a renewed attempt for a cease-fire. Egypt's Al-Qahera News reported that CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani will join Egyptian mediators in indirect negotiations between Israeli and Hamas representatives on Sunday.

Response

Biden demands ceasefire, criticizes Israel's civilian protection

The plans to execute a ground operation in Rafah had been condemned by various aid organizations and governments. In a recent phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden demanded an immediate cease-fire. He indicated that continued US support would depend on Israel taking steps to safeguard aid workers and civilians. Biden made it clear that "US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps."

Refuge

Rafah: A refuge amidst conflict and casualties

About 1.5 million Palestinians, majority of whom are displaced, are currently taking shelter in Rafah. They were forcibly displaced from their residences after the Isreal-Hamas war began on October 7 last year. Since then, Rafah has become a haven for over a million Palestinians seeking safety near the Egyptian border. The October 7 attack killed 1,200 people in Israel, while the Health Ministry in Gaza states that over 33,100 Palestinians have lost their lives due to the Israeli campaign.