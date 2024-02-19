Israel asked Hamas to free all hostages by March 10 or face offensive in Rafah

Israel sets March deadline for Rafah offensive: Report

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:11 pm Feb 19, 202403:11 pm

What's the story A member of Israel's war cabinet, Benny Gantz, has warned Hamas that unless the Palestinian terror group frees all hostages held in Gaza by March 10, an offensive will be launched in Rafah, the BBC reported. This is the first time Israel has hinted at when its troops might enter the densely populated southern city of Gaza. Around 1.5 million Palestinians are currently seeking shelter in Rafah. Notably, global opposition to such an attack is on the rise.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip started last year on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group killed nearly 1,200 Israelis and took roughly 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. In retaliation, the Jewish nation launched a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, which has killed more than 28,500 Palestinians so far. Amid the ongoing conflict, several countries, including the US, have asked Israel to limit civilian casualties in its military operation against Hamas.

Statement

Will coordinate evacuation plan with American, Egyptian partners: Gantz

Speaking at a conference of Jewish-American leaders, Gantz emphasized the urgency of the situation in Gaza. The former defence minister said Israel would act "in a coordinated manner, facilitating the evacuation of civilians in dialogue with our American and Egyptian partners to minimize civilian casualties." However, no details of an evacuation plan have been provided by Israeli officials. With the Islamic holy month of Ramzan just weeks away, some people are leaving Rafah, while others remain indecisive.

WHO speaks

Nasser Hospital ceases functioning after Israeli raid: WHO

Amid the crisis situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, a key Gaza medical facility, has stopped functioning after an Israeli raid. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly entered the hospital complex on Thursday to attack Hamas and free hostages. They claimed to have received intelligence that hostages taken by Hamas were being held there. The IDF called its operation "precise and limited," accusing Hamas of "cynically using hospitals for terror."

Global pressure

International pressure, ceasefire efforts

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was determined to launch a ground assault on Rafah to eliminate Hamas terrorists despite international pressure. Egypt and other Arab countries have cautioned against such an offensive. This comes as the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue in Cairo. However, Qatari mediators describe progress as "not very promising." Netanyahu also denounced Hamas for making "delusional demands," including leaving the terror group as it is.