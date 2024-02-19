Navalny's body found with 'signs of bruises'

Putin critic Navalny's body found with signs of bruises: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:02 pm Feb 19, 202403:02 pm

What's the story Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's body was reportedly found in a morgue days after it was said to be missing from there. The body of the prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin had "signs of bruises," an anonymous paramedic told a news outlet. The "bruises" on his body resembled marks that one suffers when being held down during a seizure, he added.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The development comes just days after the jailed Russian opposition leader was reported dead. He allegedly died after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, roughly 1,900km northeast of Moscow. According to Russia's federal penitentiary services, despite resuscitation efforts, Navalny did not survive. Meanwhile, western leaders, including United States President Joe Biden, have held Putin responsible for the leader's death.

Source's statement

'Navalny's body taken to hospital against protocol'

According to the paramedic, as per protocol bodies of people who die in jail are taken straight to the Bureau of Forensic Medicine. However, Navalny's body was taken to the clinical hospital, he said. "They drove him to the morgue, brought him in, and then stationed two policemen in front of the door. They might as well have put up a sign saying 'something mysterious is going on here," he added.

Russia's statement

Russia claims Navalny died of natural causes

"As an experienced paramedic, I can say that the injuries described by those who saw them appeared to be from convulsions," the paramedic further explained. "They also said he had a bruise on his chest — the kind that comes from indirect cardiac massage," he added. The Russian government has denied that the 47-year-old was beaten or tortured and has claimed that he died of natural causes.

Family reacts

Family denied access to Navalny's body

According to reports, prison officials told his mother Lyudmila he died of "sudden death syndrome." Lyudmila and Navalny's lawyer arrived in the prison region on Saturday, but were refused access to his body. They were told his body couldn't be handed over until an investigation was done. Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, had earlier said she was skeptical of the news of her husband's death since it came from Russian government sources.

Alexei Navalny

Who is Navalny

Navalny rose to fame almost 10 years ago through his satirical criticism of the elite class around President Putin and his voicing of allegations of corruption on a vast scale. The deceased 47-year-old's political career peaked in 2013 after he acquired 27% of the vote in a Moscow mayoral election that few assessed free or fair. In 2020, he was rushed to Germany for treatment after being allegedly poisoned by the Russian Federal Security Service.