Russia to block VPN services deemed 'threat' to national security

By Akash Pandey 10:01 pm Nov 12, 202310:01 pm

Demand for VPNs soared following Russia's restrictions on access to certain Western social media platforms

Russia will block specific virtual private network (VPN) services and protocols deemed as "threats" by an expert panel, per state news agency RIA. The demand for VPN services there skyrocketed after Russia limited access to some Western social media platforms after President Vladimir Putin's decision to deploy troops in Ukraine in February 2022. Earlier, a 2017 law mandated VPN service providers to cooperate with authorities and restrict access to content prohibited by Russia or risk getting banned themselves.

Public debate on extent of VPN blocking

Even with the 2017 law in place, numerous VPN services continue to function across Russia, even prompting a public discussion among legislators regarding the extent of VPN service blocking. Such services still allow access to restricted information and other data. RIA mentioned a response from Russia's digital ministry to lawmaker Anton Tkachev, who voiced concerns about plans to block all VPNs, arguing such an action would intensify pressure on Russians by preventing them from using even some basic household devices.

Filtration of threatening VPN services, protocols

Reportedly, the ministry replied to Tkachev saying, "On the basis of a decision by the expert commission...the filtration of certain VPN services and VPN protocols can be carried out on the mobile communication network for foreign traffic which is identified as a threat." It also pointed out that bypassing restrictions on specific information is considered a threat. This decision underscores Russia's ongoing efforts to regulate access to information and ensure security within its borders.