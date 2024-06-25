In brief Simplifying... In brief Mindy Kaling, known for her privacy, surprised fans by announcing the birth of her third child in February.

The actress, who has been raising her children single-handedly since 2017, also shared her children's interest in showbiz, with her daughter showing a fleeting interest in musical theater.

Hollywood star Mindy Kaling has quietly welcomed third child

By Tanvi Gupta 11:33 am Jun 25, 202411:33 am

What's the story Taking everyone by surprise, Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling revealed on Instagram on Monday—coinciding with her 45th birthday—that she quietly welcomed her third child, a daughter named Anne, earlier this year. In an emotional post, alongside a picture of Anne with her older siblings, Katherine "Kit," (6) and Spencer (3), Kaling expressed her feelings of gratitude, saying, "She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined."

Instagram post

'My three kids are great reminder of the pure joy...'

In her Instagram post, Kaling started by announcing, "In late February I gave birth to my daughter." She further added, "When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline." "Thanks for all the birthday wishes!."

Public reaction

'Queen of secretly giving birth': Social media reacts to announcement

The announcement of Anne's birth has elicited responses from social media users, with some noting that this isn't the first time Kaling has surprised fans with news of a new baby months after the fact. Comments varied from "The way you've shocked us three times with three different kids! CONGRATULATIONS!!!" to "Queen of secretly giving birth," reflecting the public's surprise and admiration for Kaling's discreet approach to her personal life.

Motherhood journey

Kaling's journey: From surprise pregnancies to motherhood

Kaling has been raising her children single-handedly since the surprise announcement of her first pregnancy in 2017. She has always maintained privacy around the identity of her children's father. In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, she acknowledged that "it absolutely takes a village" to raise children. Her support network includes her nanny, father Avu, and fellow actor Reese Witherspoon who she considers "a great source of parenting advice."

Showbiz prospects

When Kaling discussed the potential showbiz future of her children

In a conversation with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Kaling once discussed the possibility of her children entering the entertainment industry. She revealed that her daughter Katherine had shown some interest in musical theater but lost interest when she wasn't the star of the production. Her son Spencer, however, is more reserved. Despite feeling proud of her children, Kaling typically refrains from sharing their images on social media﻿ until they are old enough to decide for themselves.