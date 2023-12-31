Bihar: Police bust 'Pregnant Job Agency' racket; 8 arrested

1/4

India 2 min read

Bihar: Police bust 'Pregnant Job Agency' racket; 8 arrested

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:35 am Dec 31, 202311:35 am

Impregnate childless women for Rs. 13 lakh: Police bust bizarre job agency in Bihar

As many as eight people were apprehended in Bihar's Nawada district for reportedly running a job agency to impregnate "unfortunate" women in exchange for a "handsome payment." It has been learned that the scammers charged people Rs. 799 as a registration fee in exchange for a chance to win Rs. 13 lakh after successfully impregnating women who had been unable to bear a child. The scam reportedly ran under the "All India Pregnant Job Agency" banner.

2/4

Mastermind of 'Pregnant Job Agency' on the run

The Times of India reported that the police busted the gang on Friday, but the mastermind of the racket, Munna Kumar, managed to escape. Kumar allegedly used to contact people on their WhatsApp numbers and sought assistance in impregnating "unfortunate" women. The agency would then charge a registration fee to those interested. After the registration, they were told that photos of several women would be sent to them so that they could choose which ones they wanted to impregnate.

3/4

Agency charged 'security deposit' between Rs. 5,000 to 20,000

Once the choice was made, interested individuals were allegedly asked to make further payments in the name of a "security deposit." According to the report, this amount ranged anywhere between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 20,000. Furthermore, the police revealed that the agency changed a higher fee if the women in the picture had higher beauty standards.

4/4

Kumar assured Rs. 5 lakh 'consolation prize' for victims

The victims were promised a "prize money" of Rs. 13 lakh following a successful conception. To entice the victims, Kumar and his agency assured the gullible victims that they would be given a "consolation prize" of Rs. 5 lakh even if they failed. On the other hand, the police said that they seized two printers, nine mobile phones, and several data sheets from the accused.