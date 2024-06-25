In brief Simplifying... In brief Rana Daggubati, known for presenting successful films, is back with a new movie '35', set to release in August.

Rana Daggubati announces new film '35'

Rana Daggubati presents new film '35'; slated for August release

By Tanvi Gupta 03:10 pm Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Renowned Telugu actor Rana Daggubati has unveiled his latest project, a film titled 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu, set to be released on August 15. The official announcement was made on Tuesday. The actor, who is presenting the film, expressed his fascination with the drama in 35, stating "I was instantly drawn by this drama woven with conflict, love, and bonding between a mother and her two children."

This new film follows Daggubati's successful streak of presenting films such as C/O Kancharapalem, Gargi, the blockbuster hit Charlie 777, and Pareshan. The South sensation continues to support small to medium-range movies with strong concepts. Through Suresh Productions, he has released several content-rich films. Now, Daggubati is presenting a joint production venture from Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Waltair Productions.

The film 35 explores the story of an 11-year-old child who challenges the fundamentals of mathematics under his school dropout mother's guidance. The child's sibling, portrayed as smart and obedient, is conflicted due to family issues. Director Nanda Kishore Emani, known for his award-winning short film Savvadi, expressed his excitement about the project saying "I am thrilled to bring 35 to audiences, a story that delves into the essence of familial relationships and the complexities faced by children."

35 features a talented ensemble including Gauthami, Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, and Viswadev. Child artists Arun Dev and Abhay also play significant roles in the movie. The film is produced by Viswadev Rachakonda of Waltair Productions and Srujan Yarabolu of S original, with music by Vivek Sagar and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. The film will be released in three languages: Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Daggubati is currently lending his extensive experience in production and script selection to his ninth film production, announced in April. In addition to this, he is spearheading The Rana Connection—a talk show slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement of the show was made recently during the Prime Video Presents event in March. Moreover, reports suggest that Daggubati will portray a tech-savvy antagonist in Rajinikanth's upcoming October release, Vettaiyan.