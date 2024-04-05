Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD' is set for May 9 release

'Kalki 2898 AD': Disha Patani shares behind-the-scenes photographs featuring Prabhas

By Aikantik Bag 04:29 pm Apr 05, 202404:29 pm

What's the story The buzz surrounding Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD is quite high! On Friday, Disha Patani offered fans a sneak peek into the production process. She dropped a set of photos from the film's shooting in Italy. The posts underscored the cold weather conditions they are working under and included a selfie with co-star Prabhas.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Every year, some films are highly anticipated among viewers for their unique casting, storyline, or vision. The Ashwin directorial has all these three elements combined and is mounted on a mammoth budget. The futuristic pan-India film is quite in the buzz and given Prabhas's latest blockbuster, Salaar, fans are getting ready for another mass hysteria in theaters.

Production

Patani shared photographs with Rebel Star

In one of the shared videos, Patani is seen wrapped in a pink blanket to combat the cold. A photo shows her standing next to Prabhas, who is dressed in a black jacket and red pants. Other images depict Patani getting her makeup done in a car, walking through Italian streets, admiring local greenery, and sharing a post-makeup session selfie.

Team

Release date, cast, and crew of the film

The movie is set for a May 9 release. The film features a star-studded cast including Patani, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The ensemble cast also includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, and Anna Ben, among others. The film's soundtrack is being composed by Santhosh Narayanan and it is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie gained significant global attention after its premiere at San Diego Comic-Con last year where it received international acclaim.

Announcement

Grand release date announcement event

The release date for Kalki 2898 AD was announced during a grand event featuring raiders across multiple cities including Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir, and Vijayawada. During this event, the raiders marched together and revealed the scroll announcing the film's release date in an exciting fashion. The promotional materials released so far have received worldwide praise.

Twitter Post

Check out Patani's post here