Hulu acquires broadcasting rights to Mindy Kaling's new comedy

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:06 pm Apr 05, 2024

What's the story Hulu has successfully secured the broadcasting rights to Murray Hill, a new single-camera comedy from Mindy Kaling. This acquisition comes six and a half years after The Mindy Project, Kaling's previous show, ended its run on the streaming platform. The production of this new project is being managed by Warner Bros. TV, where Kaling currently holds an overall agreement.

'Murray Hill': A glimpse into Kaling's latest creation

Murray Hill is a fresh comedy concept developed by Kaling. The plot revolves around five ambitious individuals in their twenties, all striving for professional success and personal fulfillment in Murray Hill, an upscale neighborhood in Manhattan. Kaling will serve as an executive producer through her company, Kaling International, which also has an overall agreement with Warner Bros. TV.

Hulu previously gave second life to 'The Mindy Project'

This venture marks a reunion between Hulu and Kaling after their initial collaboration in 2015 with The Mindy Project. The show, which was dropped by Fox after three seasons, found a new home on Hulu where it continued for three more seasons. It was one of the earliest series to thrive on Hulu as the platform began focusing on original programming under the leadership of Craig Erwich, then Hulu's SVP and Head of Content.

Kaling's career post 'The Mindy Project'

Following The Mindy Project, Kaling co-created and co-developed popular series such as Never Have I Ever for Netflix, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and The Sex Lives of College Girls and Velma for Max. Interestingly, Murray Hill marks her first series as the sole creator since The Mindy Project. Kaling is represented by the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and 3 Arts Entertainment.

More on Kaling's work front

Kaling's last job as an actor was in Locked Down, a 2021 film in which she played Kate's role. As for her writing projects, Kaling is credited with writing numerous episodes of the hit sitcom, The Office, apart from shows such as Champions and Four Weddings and A Funeral. She is also known for directing many seasons of The Office, apart from acting in it.