'Akh Da Taara': Ayushmann Khurrana-Warner Music India drop heartbreak remedy

By Aikantik Bag 03:59 pm Apr 05, 202403:59 pm

What's the story Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a jack of many trades! Some time back, the actor unveiled his new singing venture and now has released his latest single, Akh Da Taara, in a first-time collaboration with Warner Music India. This partnership unveils a new aspect of Khurrana's musical talent to his fans. The song is a unique synth-pop track that delves into the emotional journey one experiences post-breakup.

The music video for Akh Da Taara visually portrays Khurrana's emotional journey, ending in the acceptance of his situation. The song goes beyond being just a track; it invites listeners to find echoes of their own experiences within its lyrics. Khurrana expressed his excitement about the new track, describing it as a blend of heartbreak and pop music that feels deeply personal yet universally relatable. The song is available on all major platforms now.

