By Tanvi Gupta 03:49 pm Apr 03, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor and singer, Ayushmann Khurrana, recently entered into a global recording agreement with the prestigious music company Warner Music India, Bollywood Hungama reported. This exciting partnership will reportedly grant Khurrana access to the label's global network, opening doors to international collaborations and a wider audience for his music. Fans can expect the first release to drop next month!

Context

Why does this story matter?

Beyond impressing audiences with his acting prowess in films like Vicky Donor (2012), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), and Badhaai Ho (2018), and Andhadhun (2018)—which even earned him a National Award—Khurrana is also a talented singer. Over the past decade, he's captivated fans with hit songs like O Heeriye, Mitti Di Khushboo, Paani Da Rang, Ik Vaari, and Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho. Now, this partnership adds more to the anticipation of what's coming next!

Artist's statement

'Cannot wait to unveil my next song': Khurrana

Khurrana shared his enthusiasm for the new collaboration, expressing his desire to partner with like-minded people. He reportedly stated, "I want to take my music to a global audience and I'm confident that with Warner Music India by my side, I will make some significant strides in this realm." "I cannot wait to unveil my next song to people. It will be a new sound that people haven't heard from me before which is extremely exciting personally for me."

Company's expectations

Warner Music India eager to support 'pop star' Khurrana

Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India & SAARC, expressed anticipation for Khurrana's new journey. "Khurrana has experienced unparalleled success with his films, and we're excited to see him now scale new heights as a pop star." "With his passion for music, a versatile sonic identity, and our artist-first ecosystem, we are thrilled to build an iconic roadmap for him on his music journey," he added.

Executive insights

Warner Music executives confident in Khurrana's global appeal

Alfonso Perez Soto, head of Emerging Markets at Warner Music, and Max Lousada, CEO of Recorded Music at Warner Music Group, expressed confidence in Khurrana's potential on the international stage. They believe Khurrana's widespread fame in India and among the global Indian community can help him reach broader audiences worldwide. Acting-wise, Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2 which dominated the box office in 2023.