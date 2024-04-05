Next Article

Alia Bhatt might play princess in Gurinder Chadha's Disney project

By Isha Sharma 03:56 pm Apr 05, 2024

What's the story Alia Bhatt is looking at a stacked calendar in the coming months. Bhatt—who was last seen in Tom Harper's Netflix action-thriller Heart of Stone—is reportedly in discussions for a role in Indo-British director Gurinder Chadha's upcoming Disney Indian princess musical. Though no official announcement has been made, a report by Mid-Day has hinted at their collaboration. This development comes a few days after the completion of her forthcoming film, Jigra.

Casting

'Alia is among the top casting choices'

Chadha, known for directing Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice, has been signed on for the ambitious project by Disney. Mid-Day's report says, "The two have been in talks for a while. The final casting will happen only after the script is developed, but Alia is among the top casting choices." Reportedly, the two met in January during Ira Khan's wedding ceremony and then recently during the Hope Gala in London.

Timeline

The project will go on floors late next year

The source further mentioned, "After playing a singer in Bhansali's period drama and an undercover agent in [Shiv Rawail]'s movie, a Disney princess will be a great addition to Alia's repertoire." "Leading the big-budget international project will also be a step forward toward making her presence felt in Hollywood after Heart of Stone. If everything falls in place, she will kick off work with Gurinder in the second half of 2025."

Project approval

Little is known about the project at this stage

In 2022, Deadline reported, "Disney has commissioned an original musical feature from filmmaker Gurinder Chadha inspired by a dynamic process from Indian history." The screenplay will be co-written by Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, with the director also handling production responsibilities alongside Lindy Goldstein (who will produce through her Lindy Goldstein Production banner). However, specific details about the storyline are still being kept under wraps.

Future projects

Bhatt's upcoming film ventures include projects across genres

Bhatt's future film roster is replete with one big-budget project after the other. Later this year, she will be seen in Vasan Bala's thriller Jigra, co-starring The Archies actor Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and an untitled YRF spy thriller film directed by Rawail in the pipeline.

