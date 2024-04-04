Next Article

'Love & War' is set for 2025 release

'Love & War': Alia Bhatt to play a jazz singer

By Aikantik Bag 02:31 pm Apr 04, 202402:31 pm

What's the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a maverick filmmaker and he has announced his upcoming romantic drama Love & War. The film is set to feature a dream cast of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. While announcing the project, the makers revealed the tentative release date to be Christmas 2025. Now, some exquisite details have been unveiled about Bhatt's character.

Character

Bhatt's character and themes of the film

A source close to the development spoke to PeepingMoon and shared, "Alia will be seen taking the mic to portray a jazz artist, and she's extremely excited to play such a character. Hers is an emotionally conflicted role and could very well become her most complex character in her filmography." The film's themes include love, loyalty, sacrifice, and consequences of choices made in relationships. The makers have kept the narrative and details of the male leads' characters under wraps.

Film inspiration

Homage, shooting details, and other trivia

The storyline of Love & War is speculated to revolve around a love triangle set amidst war, reportedly paying homage to Raj Kapoor's 1964 classic Sangam. Rumors are rife that Bhansali has begun preparations for the film, which will be shot in Kolkata. This will mark his reunion with Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi and with Kapoor after Saawariya. Fans are excited to watch Kaushal's maiden collaboration with Bhansali.