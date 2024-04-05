Next Article

Kristen Wiig has returned as the host of 'SNL'

Kristen Wiig joins Tom Hanks, others, in 'SNL's 5-Timers Club

By Isha Sharma 03:46 pm Apr 05, 2024

What's the story Hollywood actor-comedian Kristen Wiig, known for her roles in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Wonder Woman 1984, among others, has achieved a remarkable feat. She has been announced as the latest member of Saturday Night Live's (SNL) exclusive Five-Timers Club. This achievement places her alongside esteemed personalities like Christopher Walken, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Tina Fey who have all hosted the show at least five times. The announcement was made ahead of this weekend's episode.

Wiig expressed excitement in the promotional video

A promotional video released on Thursday featured Wiig expressing her excitement about joining the Five-Timers Club. She was accompanied by musical guest Raye and SNL star Bowen Yang. In a humorous tone, Wiig stated that there aren't many things that she has done five times in her life, but promised viewers that the upcoming episode will be filled with laughter.

Anticipation for Raye's performance and humorous misunderstanding

The video also featured a playful exchange between Wiig and Yang about their anticipation for how Raye would pronounce the word "schedule," considering she is British. The conversation ended with a comedic twist as Yang humorously misunderstood the popular internet slang "OG." This light-hearted interaction added to the overall excitement surrounding Wiig's induction into SNL's Five-Timers Club.

What is 'SNL' all about?

The sketch-comedy show SNL—created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Michaels and Dick Ebersol—has been making America laugh since 1975. Per Bleeding Cool, "SNL is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). It has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame." Several A-list Hollywood actors make frequent appearances on it.

Know more about Wiig and her work

The writer-comedian-producer has etched out an impressive career that has been going on for over two decades. Some of Wiig's most notable roles include Melvin Goes to Dinner, Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Bridesmaids, Girl Most Likely, and Mother! She has also done voice acting for projects like Sausage Party, Despicable Me 3, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon.