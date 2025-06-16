'Nishaanchi': Anurag Kashyap returns with new gritty crime saga
What's the story
Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the release date for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film, Nishaanchi, on Monday. The gritty crime drama will hit theaters on September 19, 2025.
The announcement was made with a quirky teaser that offered a glimpse into the characters of the film.
The movie explores the complex lives of two brothers who lead drastically different lives and how their choices shape their destinies.
Cast details
'Nishaanchi' stars Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, among others
Nishaanchi features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles.
The film is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.
Kashyap began writing this film back in 2016, and through a lot of trials and tribulations, it's finally set to see light.
Twitter Post
Catch the fun teaser here
Lights ✨ Camera 🎥 Action 🎬— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 16, 2025
Yeh fillam dekhne ke liye taiyyar ho jao#Nishaanchi, releasing at a theatre near you, September 19#Aaishvary #VedikaPinto @_Monikapanwar #KumudMishra @Mdzeeshanayyub @cinemakasam @AjayGRai #SylvesterFonseca #AartiBajaj #VikramSingh… pic.twitter.com/ZYkaqv9CRW
Director's statement
Amazon MGM loved it, believed in it: Kashyap
Kashyap expressed his gratitude to Amazon MGM Studios for believing in Nishaanchi.
"Amazon MGM loved it, believed in it, and became the wall behind us. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love - they were backed by great producers and great studios."
"Nishaanchi is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment, betrayal, redemption, and the consequences of it all."
Studio's perspective
Excited to bring a slate of compelling cinematic movies: Producer
Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of India Originals at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, also spoke about their collaboration with Kashyap.
He said it has been nothing short of incredible.
"We firmly believe in the future of the theatrical film business and are excited to share that we will be bringing a slate of compelling cinematic movies to theaters over the next few years."