Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the release date for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film, Nishaanchi, on Monday. The gritty crime drama will hit theaters on September 19, 2025.

The announcement was made with a quirky teaser that offered a glimpse into the characters of the film.

The movie explores the complex lives of two brothers who lead drastically different lives and how their choices shape their destinies.