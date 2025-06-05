'Thug Life,' 'Housefull 5': Films hitting theaters this week
What's the story
The first week of June 2025 is set to witness a diverse range of films across genres.
From Kamal Haasan's Thug Life and Akshay Kumar's star-studded comedy Housefull 5, this week promises ample entertainment to cinegoers.
Here's a closer look at the movies hitting the screens this week.
#1
'Thug Life'
In Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, Haasan plays Sakthivel, a gang leader who adopts Amaran (Silambarasan TR) after saving him in a gang war.
Years later, Sakthivel survives a ruthless assassination attempt and suspects Amaran's involvement. This leads to a charged and suspenseful conflict of loyalty and revenge.
The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ali Fazal, and Nassar in lead roles.
It releases on June 5.
#2
'Housefull 5'
On June 6, Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 will hit the screens.
The much-awaited comedy features an ensemble cast including Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Chitrangada Singh.
Interestingly, the film is releasing with two different climaxes, labeled Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.
#3
'Madras Matinee'
Another film hitting the screens on June 6 is Madras Matinee, directed by Karthikeyan Mani.
The story revolves around an old sci-fi writer who is challenged by his caretaker to write about the common man.
He reluctantly begins the story of Kannan, a TukTuk driver, and his family.
The film stars Sathyaraj, Kaali Venkat, and Roshini Haripriyan, among others.
#4
'The Life of Chuck'
The Life of Chuck, directed by Mike Flanagan, adapts Stephen King's novella from his 2020 collection, If It Bleeds.
The story follows Charles "Chuck" Krantz, a man fighting a brain tumor.
Told in reverse order, it is one of King's more experimental works, focusing on character development over traditional horror elements.
It features Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, among others.
It premieres on Friday.