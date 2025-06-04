'Baahubali' franchise to merge both films for special re-release
What's the story
The Baahubali franchise is going to get a grand re-release in theaters this year.
The special release will merge Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion into one feature film, giving the fans a unique experience.
The re-release is expected to hit worldwide theaters this October, as per 123Telugu.
Film details
More about the films
The Baahubali franchise, directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.
The films' star-studded cast included Prabhas in a dual role, alongside Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar.
The first film tells the story of Sivudu as he helps Avantika rescue Devasena from the clutches of Bhallaladeva. In the second movie, it all leads to a big finale.
Story inspiration
Story inspired by 'Amar Chitra Katha,' 'Mahabharata'
The Baahubali franchise is based on a story by Rajamouli's father, V Vijayendra Prasad. The plot was inspired by many famous mythological stories, like, Amar Chitra Katha, Mahabharata, and Chandamama tales.
When they first came out, the films redefined Indian cinema with their grand scale and epic storytelling.