The legendary period action-drama franchise, Baahubali, is gearing up for a grand re-release in October, producer Shobu Yarlagadda announced on Monday.

Taking to X, Yarlagadda wrote in excitement, "I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of Baahubali in October this year."

He continued, "It won't just be a re-release, it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia and a few epic surprises along the way."