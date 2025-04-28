'Baahubali' set for grand Indian and global re-release this October
The legendary period action-drama franchise, Baahubali, is gearing up for a grand re-release in October, producer Shobu Yarlagadda announced on Monday.
Taking to X, Yarlagadda wrote in excitement, "I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of Baahubali in October this year."
He continued, "It won't just be a re-release, it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia and a few epic surprises along the way."
'Baahubali' series: A box office phenomenon
The Baahubali franchise starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty hit theaters in 2015 and 2017.
While the first part, Baahubali: The Beginning, earned almost ₹600 crore at the box office, its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, smashed all records, raking in around ₹1,800 crore worldwide.
The first part also created history by becoming the first Telugu film to win the National Award for Best Feature Film.
'Baahubali' franchise: A recipient of multiple National Awards
Interestingly, the Baahubali franchise has also bagged several National Awards.
Baahubali: The Beginning was awarded the National Award for Best Special Effects.
Its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, won three National Awards two years later, including the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Special Effects, and Best Stunt Choreographer.
If you can't wait until October, you can stream these classics on Netflix right now.