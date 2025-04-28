What's the story

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has renewed the lease for his luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale locality Juhu.

The apartment's monthly rent, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, will begin at ₹17.01 lakh.

The three-year lease transaction was registered in April 2025.

The lease agreement also provides Kaushal with exclusive access to three car parking spaces and requires a security deposit of ₹1.75cr.