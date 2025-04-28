Vicky Kaushal renews lease for Juhu apartment, to pay ₹6.2cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has renewed the lease for his luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale locality Juhu.
The apartment's monthly rent, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, will begin at ₹17.01 lakh.
The three-year lease transaction was registered in April 2025.
The lease agreement also provides Kaushal with exclusive access to three car parking spaces and requires a security deposit of ₹1.75cr.
Rent details
Lease terms and conditions
As per the new lease, the rent is fixed at ₹17.01 lakh/month for the first and second years, and ₹17.86 lakh in the third year.
Over the three-year lease, Kaushal is expected to pay a total rent of around ₹6.2cr.
This renewal comes after his previous lease, signed in July 2021, which had a starting monthly rent of ₹8 lakh.
Celebrity hotspot
Kaushal's apartment is located in the prestigious Juhu locality
Kaushal's rented apartment is located in Raj Mahal, a ready-to-move residential project having a carpet area of 258.48 sq. m. (about 2,781.83 sq. ft.).
The deal drew a stamp duty of ₹1.69 lakh and ₹1,000 as a registration fee.
Juhu is one of Mumbai's poshest residential hubs and is home to several stars, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and more.
On the work front, Kaushal was last seen in Chhaava, which worked very well at the box office.