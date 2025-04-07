Are theaters really canceling Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' shows?
What's the story
Salman Khan's latest film, Sikandar, is said to be approaching the ₹200 crore mark globally, despite rumors of dwindling occupancy.
Trade insiders have noted conflicting narratives about the flick's performance. While some claim it's making money, others say that shows are being canceled due to low ticket sales.
To note, the film crossed the ₹100 crore barrier in a week.
Controversies
Reports of canceled shows and negative campaigns
Last week, multiple reports claimed that many theaters in Mumbai and the surrounding region had pulled down Sikandar shows due to poor ticket sales.
Sacnilk reported 8-10% occupancy in the region.
However, according to Hindustan Times, an exhibitor denied these claims, adding, "Sikandar still has the maximum shows in the theaters of the region. Who would remove a film that is earning ₹4-5 crore a day for one that wouldn't even get ₹30-40 lakh? It doesn't make sense."
Campaign
Are bots behind negative reviews for 'Sikandar'?
Interestingly, a fan club of Khan alleged that there is a negative campaign against Khan and Sikandar, propagated by agencies with bots.
Trade insiders claim that it is unclear whether a campaign was in play, as old videos often resurface on their own.
However, they acknowledged that the film had generated significant negative buzz. They added that the film itself was not strong, and social media tends to amplify certain aspects, turning them into trends.
Misuse
Old videos were misused to create a negative trend
Further, trade insiders revealed that the negative trend around Sikandar stemmed from old YouTube videos and Instagram Reels displaying empty theaters and negative reviews.
Many of these videos were from the screenings of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan two years ago.
Some were even from other films like Adipurush, but were cleverly edited to appear like they were about Sikandar.