What's the story

Salman Khan's latest film, Sikandar, is said to be approaching the ₹200 crore mark globally, despite rumors of dwindling occupancy.

Trade insiders have noted conflicting narratives about the flick's performance. While some claim it's making money, others say that shows are being canceled due to low ticket sales.

To note, the film crossed the ₹100 crore barrier in a week.