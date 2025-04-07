What's the story

Netflix's new documentary, Con Mum, gripped viewers with its shocking true tale of deceit and heartbreak.

The film follows the life of Graham Hornigold, a renowned British pastry chef, whose life was turned upside down after finding his "long-lost biological mother," Dionne.

The elderly woman claimed to have a brain tumor and bone marrow cancer with roughly six more months to live.

Hornigold, who grew up with his father and stepmother, immediately embraced Dionne, and lost his all.