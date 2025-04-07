Netflix's 'Con Mum': All about the shocking true crime story
What's the story
Netflix's new documentary, Con Mum, gripped viewers with its shocking true tale of deceit and heartbreak.
The film follows the life of Graham Hornigold, a renowned British pastry chef, whose life was turned upside down after finding his "long-lost biological mother," Dionne.
The elderly woman claimed to have a brain tumor and bone marrow cancer with roughly six more months to live.
Hornigold, who grew up with his father and stepmother, immediately embraced Dionne, and lost his all.
Life changes
Hornigold's life was altered by mother's arrival
In 2020, Hornigold was climbing social and career ladder. He was a successful pastry chef and was about to become a father.
However, all of it got hit when he received the email from Dionne, claiming to be his biological mother.
With detailed knowledge about his birth, she convinced Hornigold to meet her.
Initially, Dionne (then 85) presented herself as an international businesswoman with royal connections, claiming to be the illegitimate daughter of the Sultan of Brunei.
Deception revealed
The unraveling of Dionne's elaborate lies
Dionne's charm and supposed connections made Hornigold believe her stories; particularly when she treated him lavishly at luxury hotels owned by the Brunei royal family.
But over time, Hornigold's partner Heather Kaniuk and friends started noticing inconsistencies in her claims.
Kaniuk found out that Dionne wasn't only making her husband pay for her lavish lifestyle (he incurred around £3,00,000 loss) but had scammed other victims as well, across nations.
There were doubts raised regarding her cancer diagnosis, too.
Emotional toll
Impact of Dionne's deceit on Hornigold's life
The documentary, Con Mum, explores how Hornigold's wish to reconnect with his mother rendered him open to manipulation.
What's worse is that a DNA test proved that Dionne could very well be Hornigold's mother.
After the rouse was uncovered, Hornigold was not only in debt but also separated from his partner and kid.
However, after the documentary aired, other victims of Dionne came forward, and now, she has been charged in fraud cases in Singapore.