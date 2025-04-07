Mannara Chopra quits 'Laughter Chefs 2'; Nia Sharma rejoins show
What's the story
In a shocking mid-season twist, Mannara Chopra is quitting the show Laughter Chefs 2, India Forums reported.
But fret not, fans! Popular actor Nia Sharma will be replacing her.
Sharma, who featured in the first season, is likely to reunite with comedian Sudesh Lehri, promising a return of their fun-filled camaraderie, which was a major highlight in the inaugural season.
Show updates
Karan Kundrra replaced Abdu Rozik amid Ramadan commitments
Before Sharma's return, another S01 favorite, Karan Kundrra, also replaced Abdu Rozik. Rozik, who left the competition due to Ramadan and travel commitments in Dubai, was Elvish Yadav's partner. This will add a fresh energy to the show.
The current lineup of celebrity jodis includes Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik & Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain, and Kashmera Shah & Krushna Abhishek.
Fan excitement
Anticipation builds for 'Laughter Chefs 2' with new lineup
Fans are anticipating the next episode of Laughter Chefs 2, with the new line-up promising more spice, sass, and fun-filled chaos in the kitchen.
However, the reunion of Sharma and Lehri is most anticipated, as their continuous nok-jhok was a major pull for viewers in the first season.
With these exciting updates, it's safe to say the madness in the kitchen is sure to continue!