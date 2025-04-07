British woman from Netflix's 'Con Mum' charged with Singapore fraud
What's the story
Dionne Marie Hanna, 84, the subject of Netflix's Con Mum documentary, has been charged with fraud in Singapore.
The British woman allegedly duped victims, including her son, with tales of an inheritance from Brunei's royal family.
After the release of Con Mum, police reports were filed by her alleged victims, accusing her of taking their money under false pretenses.
Court proceedings
Hanna's alleged fraud scheme detailed in court
Hanna appeared before a district court through video link last Saturday, reportedly lying on a hospital bed.
The court was told she had pledged to donate millions of dollars to a mosque and a Muslim non-profit organization in Singapore in return for their money.
Singapore police said preliminary investigations indicate her involvement in at least five cheating cases with losses over S$2,00,000 (~₹1.2cr).
If convicted, she could get up to 20 years in jail and a fine.
Fraud charges
Allegations of duping 3 men across nationalities
Hanna is also accused of duping three men in Singapore and France into transferring money to her accounts.
She allegedly said the money was needed for legal fees and to open new bank accounts.
The court heard she feigned sympathy by saying she was terminally ill and promised to pay them back through her alleged inheritance from Brunei's royal family.
Documentary insights
'Con Mum' detailed Hanna's lavish lifestyle funded by deceit
Released on Netflix on March 25, Con Mum details London pastry chef Graham Hornigold's reunion with Hanna in the UK during the pandemic.
She first contacted him in 2020, claiming to be his long-lost mother—a claim later confirmed by a DNA test.
At first, she claimed to be a wealthy, illegitimate daughter of the Sultan of Brunei and impressed Hornigold and his friends with extravagant gifts.
However, soon, she started leaving Hornigold and his friends to cover her escalating bills.
Criminal history
Alleged past convictions of Hanna revealed
The documentary also indicates that Hanna had previously been convicted in the UK for shoplifting and fraud.
Hornigold, who developed a close relationship with Hanna despite initial skepticism, said in the film that he lost £3,00,000 while covering her bills.
The film follows his story from skepticism to a close bond with his mother, only to be left with her debts.