'A Nice Indian Boy' review—Charming rom-com powered by strong performances
What's the story
Roshan Sethi's A Nice Indian Boy, headlined by Karan Soni and Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff, is a charming, humorous, and charismatic gay rom-com.
Anchored by the strong performances of the leads and the ensemble cast, it's incredibly warm and keeps you consistently hooked.
Also starring Harish Patel, Zarna Garg, and Sunita Mani, it's a large-hearted tribute to big fat Indian weddings and Bollywood.
Premise
Will an Indian family accept their son's boyfriend?
Set in the US, the film follows Dr. Naveen (Soni), who falls head over heels for Jay (Groff).
Everything seems hunky-dory until their important meeting with Naveen's family goes awfully, unexpectantly wrong.
Their relationship hits a pause, leaving Naveen confused about the possibility of a shared future.
Will things finally turn right for the couple? Or will the family drive a wedge between them?
#1
Its humor keeps things in motion
A Nice Indian Boy's biggest strength is perhaps its humor, and several exciting, pleasant scenes made me instantly chuckle.
Take, for instance, a sequence where a visibly shy and awkward Naveen rehearses a speech in the bathroom, practising how to tell everyone about his new relationship.
Also entertaining is the constant banter between Naveen's parents, played to perfection by Garg and Patel.
#2
The numerous Bollywood references will leave you in splits
When the film began with an Indian wedding sequence, set to Badtameez Dil, I knew I was in for a ride!
And sure enough, the film has several non-cliché Bollwyood references that will keep you thoroughly invested.
At one juncture, Naveen asks, "Do you ever feel like Kajol in a field full of yellow flowers?" in a solid hat-tip to, of course, DDLJ.
#3
Deals with strong, relevant themes
A Nice Indian Boy also digs into the underlying meaning of the title: What does it really mean to be a nice boy families so desperately want for their daughters?
And, what happens if their son finds this guy?
Sethi zooms in on the hypocrisy of Indian families and our relationships, which, though usually fractured, are manicured perfectly in front of the world.
#4
Surprises you at multiple junctures
The rom-com doesn't offer any dull moments and frequently turns expectations on their heads.
By cutting out all melodrama, Sethi makes space for what's truly essential: character development (especially Naveen's) and deep, reflective conversations between the characters.
Everyone gets ample time to shine, and Garg has a blast playing a typical Indian mother: loving and concerned, but also excessively complex.
#5
Areas where it could have been better
Despite its abundant charm, A Nice Indian Boy leaves you wanting more.
Patel is terribly underutilized, and I would have liked to see him dominate the screen the same way Garg does.
Moreover, the resolutions are too sudden, too convenient, and they repeatedly undercut the gravity of the conflicts established just minutes ago.
More dramatic sequences would have helped the film, too.
Verdict
Watch it for its heartwarming storyline; 3.5/5 stars
A bit more substance and an in-depth exploration of Jay's background would have greatly uplifted the film further.
Nonetheless, it has enough factors to keep it consistently afloat, and its fast pace ensures that no scene overstays its welcome.
It's a sweet addition to LGBTQ+ cinema, and the project is worth-watching as much for its humor as it is for its heart.
3.5/5 stars.