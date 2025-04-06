Ram Navami 2025: Security heightened across India ahead of celebrations
With the festive spirit of Ram Navami imminent, security is being stepped up in several states across India.
This time, thousands of police personnel will be deployed, and modern surveillance technologies, including drones and CCTV cameras, will be used to ensure a peaceful celebration.
The move comes in the wake of recent communal incidents, including the violence in Nagpur on March 17.
Ayodhya preparations
Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya gears up for festivities
In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a major center of Ram Navami celebrations, police have increased security.
Cops have been asked to mark sensitive areas and coordinate with religious leaders to ensure peace during celebrations.
Extra arrangements are also being made at railway and bus stations in view of the heavy footfall of devotees.
Mumbai security
Mumbai deploys over 13,500 police personnel
Mumbai too has stepped up security with 13,500 police personnel deployed across the city, including 11,000 constables, 2,500 officers, and 51 assistant commissioners of police.
Nine platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and other specialist units have been deployed to ensure law and order during the celebrations.
Drones will be employed in areas including Malvani and Malad to keep an eye on processions.
Kolkata preparations
Kolkata prepares for over 50 rallies
Kolkata has also decked up for the celebrations with more than 50 rallies, including five grand processions, expected on Sunday.
Police have mapped the routes and upped security; forces will be deployed till April 7.
An additional 5,000 police personnel will likely be deployed in Kolkata to ensure law and order during the celebrations.
Odisha security
Odisha's sensitive regions on high alert
Sensitive areas such as Sambalpur, Cuttack, Balasore, and Bhadrak in Odisha are also under tightened security.
Special arrangements have been made in Sambalpur, which witnessed a communal clash last year.
Over 15 platoons of police, BSF, and CRPF personnel have been deployed here, while over 100 CCTV cameras and drones will keep an eye on the city.
Cuttack has also witnessed heavy police deployment: 25 platoons to maintain peace during celebrations.
Jharkhand bans bike rallies
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has prohibited bike rallies during Ram Navami to avoid security issues.
Police and security arrangements, including CCTV, drones, and social media monitoring, have been increased in sensitive districts like Ranchi and Jamshedpur.
"Special focus should be on the identified sensitive zones. In recent years, a new tradition of organizing bike rallies during Ram Navami has emerged," Soren said, directing police officials not to allow such activities as they pose "security challenges."