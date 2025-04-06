What's the story

In a major development, a woman from rural Kumaon has become the first to officially register her live-in relationship under Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Haldwani processed the registration, marking a milestone for the region.

This is the first such registration from the Kumaon region under the new code, which makes it mandatory for both marriages and live-in relationships to be registered.