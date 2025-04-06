Woman in rural Kumaon registers live-in relationship under UCC
What's the story
In a major development, a woman from rural Kumaon has become the first to officially register her live-in relationship under Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Haldwani processed the registration, marking a milestone for the region.
This is the first such registration from the Kumaon region under the new code, which makes it mandatory for both marriages and live-in relationships to be registered.
Procedure
Registration process and timeline
The registration was done on Friday, said SDM Paritosh Verma. The widow with a child is the first in the division to get her live-in relationship registered under the law.
Since the UCC portal was launched on January 27, 21 couples have registered their live-in relationships under the law.
The UCC requires such couples to apply online for registration, which authorities must process within 30 days.
Task allocation
Responsibilities of authorities under UCC
While in cities, the municipal commissioner (registrar) processes such applications, in the case of rural areas, it's the SDMs who handle registrations.
This division ensures all live-in relationships under the UCC are registered in due course of time, no matter where they are located.
The legislation was launched in January this year with the unveiling of a dedicated UCC portal.