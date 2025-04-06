PM greets nation on Ram Navami, to visit Rameswaram today
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami.
He expressed his hope that "the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide us in all our endeavors."
The Prime Minister is set to visit Rameswaram later today, where he will offer prayers at the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's Ram Navami greeting on X
Ram Navami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide us in all our endeavours. Looking forward to being in Rameswaram later today!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2025
Bridge inauguration
Inauguration of India's 1st vertical lift sea bridge
On his Tamil Nadu visit, PM Modi will inaugurate India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the New Pamban Rail Bridge.
The feat of engineering connects Rameswaram to the mainland and is part of over ₹8,300 crore worth of infrastructure projects he will unveil.
The 2.08-km-long bridge has 99 spans and a 72.5-meter vertical lift span, which can rise up to let ships pass underneath.
Train service
PM Modi to flag off new train service
Besides inaugurating the bridge, PM Modi will also launch a new train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram (Chennai).
He is also expected to witness a live demonstration of the bridge's vertical lift in action during his visit.
The Prime Minister will also oversee the symbolic launch of a Coast Guard ship from the nearby road bridge, marking another significant event during his trip.
Other leaders
Bengal CM Banerjee extends Ram Navami greetings
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also greeted people on Ram Navami.
CM Banerjee called upon all to maintain values of peace, prosperity, and development in her message.
On the other hand, CM Yogi said Lord Ram represents India's "Unity in Diversity," saying, "May the grace of Lord Rama, the center of faith of the people, rest upon the universe."