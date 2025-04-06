Kanpur witnesses protests over loudspeaker removal ahead of Ram Navami
What's the story
The Rawatpur area of Kanpur witnessed unrest on Saturday, after Hindu organizations protested the removal of loudspeakers.
This came just a day ahead of the Ram Navami procession, an important religious event.
The loudspeakers had been set up in anticipation of the occasion, but were removed by police for administrative reasons, reportedly.
Protest escalation
Police action sparks protests in Kanpur
The removal of the loudspeakers triggered protests from local Hindu groups, who alleged that the police were interfering with their religious practices.
Protesters congregated in large numbers, raising slogans against law enforcement and blocking roads.
As the protest grew larger and more intense, authorities responded with a heavy police presence, along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to maintain order.
To prevent further escalation, Rawatpur was turned into a high-security zone.
Political intervention
BJP MLA intervenes in Kanpur protest
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Bacha Sonkar reached the protest site and asked people to maintain peace.
He assured the protesters that their issues would be conveyed to the administration and the matter would be resolved soon.
His intervention was aimed at calming tensions and restoring normalcy in Rawatpur ahead of Ram Navami celebrations.