Reliance Infra, Reliance Power to raise ₹9,000cr each
What's the story
Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, both part of the Reliance Group, have announced plans to raise up to ₹9,000 crore each. The capital will be raised through a mix of financial instruments. Both companies aim to raise up to ₹6,000 crore each by issuing equity or linked instruments such as Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or follow-on public offer (FPO).
Fundraising strategy
Debentures to be issued in 1 or more tranches
The boards of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power have also approved the issuance of debentures up to ₹3,000 crore each. These securities will be issued in one or more tranches or series. However, the issuance is subject to necessary approvals, permissions, and legal provisions as per applicable laws. The specific terms for these offerings will be determined by the board after shareholder approval at an appropriate time.
Financial performance
Reliance Power reports net profit of ₹125.6 crore
Reliance Power reported a net profit of ₹125.6 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This is a major turnaround from the net loss of ₹397.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. However, revenue from operations fell marginally by 1% to ₹1,978 crore as against ₹1,997 crore in the same period last fiscal year.