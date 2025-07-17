Reliance Infra, Reliance Power to raise ₹9,000cr each

Fundraising strategy

Debentures to be issued in 1 or more tranches

The boards of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power have also approved the issuance of debentures up to ₹3,000 crore each. These securities will be issued in one or more tranches or series. However, the issuance is subject to necessary approvals, permissions, and legal provisions as per applicable laws. The specific terms for these offerings will be determined by the board after shareholder approval at an appropriate time.