Bharti Airtel to hold 30th annual meeting on August 8
What's the story
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has announced the date for its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting will be held on August 8, 2025, at 11:30am IST. It will be conducted through video conferencing and will mainly focus on reviewing the annual financial statements for FY2024-25. Shareholders can e-vote remotely from August 4 (9:00am) to August 7 (5:00pm) and will have e-voting facilities available during the AGM.
AGM details
Notice of AGM sent to members
The company has sent out the Notice of AGM and Integrated Annual Report for FY2024-25 to its members. Those with updated email addresses received these documents via email, while those without got a physical communication containing a link and QR code. Bharti Airtel will provide remote e-voting and e-voting facilities at the AGM for all resolutions mentioned in the Notice.
Performance overview
Airtel's consolidated revenue for FY2024-25
For FY2024-25, Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,81,511 crore (10.4% YoY increase) and an EBITDAAL of ₹93,296 crore (19.3% YoY increase). The company's standalone revenue for the same period was ₹1,08,943 crore (15.8% YoY increase) with an EBITDAAL of ₹53,374 crore (21.1% YoY increase). As of now, Bharti Airtel has a massive customer base of 424.5 million in India alone.
Global impact
Customer base across the globe
Bharti Airtel isn't just a major player in India; it also serves over 668 million customers across several countries. The company's customer base extends to Bangladesh (56.4 million), Africa (166.1 million), and Sri Lanka (21.3 million). This year, Bharti Airtel has reported strong revenue growth and received recognition for its climate initiatives, highlighting its commitment to sustainability on a global scale.