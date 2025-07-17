Bharti Airtel to hold 30th annual meeting on August 8

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has announced the date for its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting will be held on August 8, 2025, at 11:30am IST. It will be conducted through video conferencing and will mainly focus on reviewing the annual financial statements for FY2024-25. Shareholders can e-vote remotely from August 4 (9:00am) to August 7 (5:00pm) and will have e-voting facilities available during the AGM.

AGM details Notice of AGM sent to members The company has sent out the Notice of AGM and Integrated Annual Report for FY2024-25 to its members. Those with updated email addresses received these documents via email, while those without got a physical communication containing a link and QR code. Bharti Airtel will provide remote e-voting and e-voting facilities at the AGM for all resolutions mentioned in the Notice.

Performance overview Airtel's consolidated revenue for FY2024-25 For FY2024-25, Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,81,511 crore (10.4% YoY increase) and an EBITDAAL of ₹93,296 crore (19.3% YoY increase). The company's standalone revenue for the same period was ₹1,08,943 crore (15.8% YoY increase) with an EBITDAAL of ₹53,374 crore (21.1% YoY increase). As of now, Bharti Airtel has a massive customer base of 424.5 million in India alone.