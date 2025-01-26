TRAI effect: Jio slashes prices of voice, SMS-only recharge plans
What's the story
Reliance Jio has launched a new plan for voice calls and text messages only, while also slashing the price of an existing plan.
The move comes just days after Airtel slashed the price of its own voice and SMS-only plans.
The changes were made amid complaints from customers over high costs and a pending review by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on such plans.
Plan
Jio's revised ₹1,748 recharge plan
Jio has revised its annual plan, which was originally priced at ₹1,958.
Now, the plan costs ₹1,748 and offers unlimited calling and 3,600 SMS for a validity of 336 days.
This change was made after customers complained and TRAI intervened.
The new plan is aimed at users who mainly use their phones for voice calls and text messages.
Additional revision
Jio reduces price of another voice-only plan
Along with the annual plan, Jio has also slashed the price of another voice-only plan. It has been reduced from ₹458 to ₹448.
The updated plan still offers unlimited voice calls and 1,000 SMS.
The idea behind these changes is to make voice and SMS plans more affordable for those who don't need data services.
Competitive response
Airtel has also done price cuts
Airtel has also revised its pricing for voice and SMS-only recharge plans. The company brought an 84-day plan, which was priced at ₹499, but is now available for ₹469. Price of Airtel's annual plan has also been reduced from ₹1,959 to ₹1,849.