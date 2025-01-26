India's exports to US rise to $60B in April-December FY25
What's the story
India's exports to the United States rose sharply by 5.57% to $59.93 billion in the April-December period of fiscal year 2024-25, government data showed.
The rise comes on the back of strong demand for Indian goods in the American market.
Meanwhile, imports during the same period grew at a slower pace of 1.91% to $33.4 billion.
Trade boost
December records significant growth in trade
Interestingly, the month of December alone saw a huge jump in trade between the two countries.
Exports from India to the US increased by 8.49% to $7 billion, while imports jumped by 9.88% to $3.77 billion.
This data shows a healthy bilateral trade relationship, despite the challenges of the current global economic situation and political tensions.
Comparison
India-China trade figures
The total bilateral trade between India and the US for April-December of fiscal year 2024-25 was recorded at $93.4 billion. Meanwhile, the trade volume between India and China was $94.6 billion during the same period.
Dynamics
US-India trade relationship: A look at the numbers
Notably, the US has been India's largest trading partner since 2021-22, contributing to nearly 18% of India's total goods exports and over 6% in imports.
These numbers highlight the increasing significance of the US market for Indian exporters, and also indicate possible opportunities for further growth amid global economic shifts.