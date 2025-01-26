Meet 'Dharohar': SEBI's digital archive of the Indian securities market
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched a detailed digital knowledge repository called "Dharohar - Milestones in the Indian securities market."
The launch comes on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day.
The new platform seeks to document and showcase the rich history and evolution of the Indian securities market, which has witnessed organized trading for more than 150 years.
User experience
How does it work?
Dharohar offers an interactive journey through the history of the Indian securities market.
The platform includes a timeline of key events, 3D galleries, and more than 3,000 assets such as articles, regulations, interviews with stalwarts, share certificates, historic newspaper clippings, infographics videos and committee reports.
This exhaustive collection is designed to provide an engaging user experience while exploring the market's history.
Target audience
Dharohar caters to diverse audience
Dharohar is meant to serve a broad spectrum of users - students, researchers, investors, journalists, market participants and the general public.
The platform would offer insights into the market's diverse products, participants and institutions.
SEBI has said that the repository will keep growing with new additions, making it more valuable for users over time.
Acknowledgment
SEBI acknowledges contributors to the project
SEBI has thanked all those who contributed to the Dharohar project.
These include individuals, institutions, former chairpersons and whole-time members, members of the Monitoring and Advisory Committee of Project Dharohar, employees, and scripophilists (collectors of old bonds and share certificates).
The initiative highlights SEBI's commitment to preserving and promoting the securities market's rich legacy and creating greater awareness among diverse stakeholders.